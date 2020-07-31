1/1
Warren Earl Brown Sr.
Warren Earl Brown, Sr., age 81, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home. He was born to Willie and Elsie (Harper) Brown on March 18, 1939, in Barton, WV. Warren married Joyce Ann Cogar on July 9, 1960, in Webster Springs, WV. Warren was a foreman at Lubrizol. He and Joyce always enjoyed bluegrass music and loved going to the Fairport Senior Center on Thursdays for the music and raffle. He was talented in multiple trades and "a collector of all things." He was a dedicated Christian and was fully devoted to his family. Warren is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Katrina (Dwayne) Zdraveff, Warren Brown, Jr.; grandson, Daniel P. Zdraveff, and honorary grandson, Jonathan Leggett; and sister, Mary Lee Hull. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ervin, Willard, and Clifford Brown; and sister, AnnaBell Johnson. Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, in the funeral home. During the pandemic, guests will be greeted upon arrival by funeral personnel and are encouraged to wear facial coverings and social distance according to Ohio guidance. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. Obituary is available at www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
