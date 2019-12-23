|
Wayne A. Luoma, age 81, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Kemper House of Highland Heights. He was born April 9, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Kosti and Helen Luoma. Mr. Luoma was always a hardworking and industrious leader who was self-employed his entire life. From working farms in his early years, to owning a Dan Dee Franchise, an owner/operator of Luoma Foods Inc., some Real Estate Development, several retail business startups and finally, establishing Wayne Luoma Auction Co., Inc. an Auctioneer licensed in five states along with being a licensed realtor in Ohio and Pennsylvania. His retirement in 2005 allowed he and his wife, Jill, to spend the winter months at their second home in the Florida Keys, one of his greatest pleasures in his later years. A lover of the automobile, Wayne and his brother, in their youth, customized a '54 Chevy, which was spotlighted in a national magazine. Always with a few collectible vehicles to enjoy in his spare time kept that love alive throughout his life. As well, he enjoyed auto racing in the short dirt track circuit in Ohio and Pennsylvania in the '70's and was a fierce contender. A member of the Geneva Rotary Club for over 40 years, a lifetime member of the Ohio Auctioneer Assoc. and past NE Ohio Director, National Auctioneers Assoc., DeLorean Club of Ohio and Painesville Elks Lodge # 549 for 27 years. Survivors include his wife and best friend, Jill; dearest father of Elizabeth Luoma of Ft. Collins, CO, Steven Luoma of Katy, TX, Debra Luoma Revell of Peachtree Corners, GA; sister, Elaine Myers of Indiana, PA; step-children, Jennifer, Jason and Jim Moberg; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren with much extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, N. David Luoma; and former wife, Carol Luoma. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the caregivers of Kemper House and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their dedication and kindness in caring for Wayne. Calling hours will be held January 6, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Elks Lodge # 549 will conduct an Elks Memorial Service at 4 p.m. immediately followed by a celebration of life at Hellriegel's Inn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Wayne's memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935 or at www.hospicewr.org. Condolences, directions, and information available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 24, 2019