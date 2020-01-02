|
Wayne A. Luoma, age 81, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was born April 9, 1938 in Cleveland to the late Kosti and Helen Luoma. Mr. Luoma retired in 2005 as a licensed auctioneer, owning Wayne Luoma Auction Co. Survivors include his wife and best friend, Jill; dearest father of Elizabeth Luoma of Ft. Collins, CO; Steven Luoma of Katy, TX; Debra Luoma Revell of Peachtree Corners, GA; sister, Elaine Myers of Indiana, PA; stepchildren, Jennifer, Jason and Jim Moberg; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchilldren; with much extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, N. David Luoma; and former wife, Carol Luoma. Calling hours will be held January 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Elks Lodge #549 will conduct an Elks Memorial Service at 4 p.m. immediately followed by a celebration of life at Hellriegel's Inn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hosice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197. Condolences, directions and information at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020