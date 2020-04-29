|
Wayne Brittain, 78, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2020. Wayne had a kind and loving heart and will be greatly missed. Wayne is survived by his spouse, Barbara, of 58 years; children, David of Painesville, Kelli of Saint Petersburg, Florida; grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, and Quinn; his loving sister, Dolores Cleversy; nephews, Rick Cleversy, Matt Vanderfeen; and niece, Bridget Brittain. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Eva Brittain; and brother, Virgil Brittain. The family would like to express appreciation for the staff of Hospice Crossroads in Mentor.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 30, 2020