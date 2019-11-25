|
Wayne Gaylon Reese, age 80, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 29, 1939 in Lyndhurst, OH to the late Elmer James and Myrtle Hannah Reese.Wayne graduated from The Ohio State University where he was a proud football team manager with Woody Hayes. He was the owner/operator of PIP printing for over 30 years. He enjoyed singing with the Charters Men’s Choir and spending time with his family and friends.Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 60 years: Beverly Ann (Hosack) Reese; children: Gail Lynn (Van) Sillaman, Mark Edward Reese, Karen Elaine (Terry) Mitchell, James Elmer (Vicki) Reese, and Jerry Wayne (Marianne) Reese; 11 grandchildren: Vanessa Ann Sillaman, Ryan Reese Sillaman, Madison Elaine Reese, Karson Ann Reese, Griffin Edward Reese, Hannah Marie Mitchell, Parker Reese Mitchell, Warren Wayne Reese, Aaron James Reese, Michael Brian (Susan) Gellner, and David Andrew Gellner; brothers: Vaughn (Donna) Reese and Gary (Marty) Reese.The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060.The family encourages guests to wear OSU attire.Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH.The family requests contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082 or online at bellacarehospice.net or to Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 28, 2019