|
|
Wayne J. Zahler, 63, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. He was born Sept. 19, 1956, in Cleveland. Wayne was a member of Willoughby Eagles Aerie 2300 and the Chesterland Lions Club. He was the loving companion of Kim L. Srsen; beloved father of Danielle (Seth Parker) Zahler, Danny (Stacey) Zahler, Gabrielle Zahler and Steven (Cathy) Zahler; cherished grandfather of Cayden, Adelyn and Bennett; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian (nee Eisenmann) Zahler; and siblings, Marlyn Westcott and Dwayne Zahler. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020