Wayne R. Wiley DDS
1940 - 2020
Funeral Mass for Wayne R. Wiley, DDS, 80, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Doc lost his fight with Leukemia on Friday Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence. Born April 2, 1940, in Cleveland, after graduation from Ohio State Dental School, he was stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas while on active duty in the U.S. Army. Doc returned to Mentor for the next 53 years. Affectionately known as “Doc Wiley,” he maintained a dental practice in Mentor for 43 years, before retiring in 2010. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Coletta E. (nee Sprenger) Wiley; loving father of Timothy P. (Tammie) Wiley, Keith R. Wiley, Karen E. (Michael) Ferrante, and Kevin J. (Camille) Wiley; cherished grandfather of Stephanie Ferrante, Dominic Ferrante, Angelo Ferrante, Vincent Ferrante, Keara Wiley, Cacey Wiley, and Ashley Wiley; brother of George (Janet) Wiley; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Harold G. and Rose C. (nee Fleming) Wiley. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St., (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. With Doc’s love of Buckeye football, family and friends are encouraged to wear Ohio State Football apparel at the visitation. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name are suggested to the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
