Wayne Stephen Pengelly Obituary
Our beloved, Wayne Stephen Pengelly, 67, entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. Wayne was born in Lebanon, Oregon to Mary and Merlin Pengelly on January 20, 1952. He was happily married to Susie Pengelly on May 22, 2004. He worked in Phoenix, AZ as Senior Design Engineer. Colleagues at EDI described him as a valued member of the engineering team, who brought a remarkable passion, experience, and energy to propel the company forward. Wayne also loved his church, Phoenix Salvation Army Kroc Center. Wayne's faith in Jesus Christ is what made the difference on living a true example of what a Godly man should be. His joyful character was a constant of patience, kindness, gentleness, forgiveness and generosity. He undoubtedly loved with all of his heart. He displayed bravery, strength and the courage of Christ despite having many health complications with cancer. Always, with a smile on his face, laughter, an adventurous spirit and curiosity to have a good time beyond the realms of the universe, was always determined to live life to its fullest! He truly was a good son, loving husband, wonderful father, reliable brother, admirable brother-in-law, caring uncle, supportive nephew, faithful friend and also a very brilliant man! He was a strong motivation to keep hope for the future and of love. He executed integrity and was impeccable, a man after Gods' own heart; "...Well done, good and faithful servant!" He is preceded in death by his son, Wayne Sebastian Pengelly, Jr.; mother, Mary Pengelly; and father, Merlin Pengelly. He is survived by his sweetheart, Susie Pengelly; son and daughter-in-law, Israel and Desiree Pengelly; his sister, Kathryne Pengelly; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Pat Clayton; brother and sister-in-law, Merlin Charles, Jr. and Marti Pengelly; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Janet Pengelly; brother and sister-in-law, Paul Mark and Jewel Pengelly; and many cherished nieces and nephews. A Viewing and Celebration Service was held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at La Paz-Graham’s Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. Merlin Charles Pengelly, Jr. officiated the services. He will be laid to rest in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, Ohio 44060 with his son, Wayne Sebastian Pengelly, Jr. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., where his friends from Mentor are welcome to pay their respects to him.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
