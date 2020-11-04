Wendy M. Wright (nee Mathews), 54 years old, passed away unexpectedly at Metro Hospital on Friday October 23, 2020. She was born in Willoughby on November 2, 1965. She was a Wickliffe Graduate Class of 1984. She enjoyed collecting lighthouses, snowmen, pelicans, and cooking. We all loved and will miss her famous spaghetti and meatballs. With deepest sorrow in our hearts she leaves behind Joanne; (Mother), Son Robert (Elizabeth) Wright, Daughter Mollie (Garrett) Graham, Evan Wright (Grandson), Elizabeth (Sister), Amber Mathews, Erica Davis, and Calleigh Jeffers, (Nieces); and Hensley Hood (Great Niece); Michael Davis, and Karen Bock (Best Friends); Aunt, Ruthie and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Sarah Mathews, Lewis and Helen Johnson, her brother Wayne Mathews, Aunt Arlene and Cousin Paul. The Memorial Service: November 6, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 P.M. at Blessing Cremation Center, 9340 Pinecone Drive, Mentor, OH 44060. Facial coverings will be required during the service. www.blessingcremation.com