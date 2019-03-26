|
Wesley P. Wells, age 86, passed away March 25, 2019 at Lake West Hospital. He was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Cleveland. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Wesley is the beloved husband of Donnie (nee Stout); dear father of Sandy and Bob; grandfather of Vivek Bigelow; brother of Donna Stich and the late Pat McGregor, June Martin and Jackie Brown. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019