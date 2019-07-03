|
Weston William Frank Blaker, 2, of Madison, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
He was born November 20, 2016, in Willoughby.
Weston’s favorite show was Spirit. He also loved watching his sister horseback riding, his brother playing video games, and watching the Cavs with his dad. He loved to jump up and down and play with his mommy, cuddle, and do barn chores with his mom and sissy. Weston loved to throw balls and take selfies with his mom.
He was the loving son of Adam Blaker and Danielle Marotta; dearest brother of Isabella and Dominic; cherished maternal grandson of Silvia Zigman Marotta (James) Rarick and Edward (Kelley) Marotta; cherished paternal grandson of William and Stephanie Blaker; great-grandson of Jackie Getzendiner; nephew of Anthony and Gabrielle Marotta, Candace, Evan and Ian Blaker, Kelly Meyers, and Leigh Ann Redden; cousin of Evelyn Marotta, Meghan, and Mickeal; great-nephew of Mia, Rose, Sue, and Debbie; and many great-cousins.
Weston was preceded in death by great-grandfather, Frank Zigman; great-grandmother, Antoinette Zigman; and great-uncles, Frank Zigman Jr., and John Zigman.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a prayer service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Mike Currier will be officiating.
Published in The News-Herald on July 4, 2019