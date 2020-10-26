Services for Wilbur Henry Black, 90, of Willoughby, will be at 10 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Willoughby United Methodist Church, 15 Public Square, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Masks are required when visiting the funeral home and Church, and social distancing protocols will be enforced. Occupancy limits may also apply.Mr. Black passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.He was born January 13, 1930 in Greensboro, PA, a son of James Alexander and Suda (Baer) Black. He grew up in Jefferson, PA where he played football and baseball. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was also a member of the Order of the Arrow.Wilbur graduated from Penn State University, and received his Master’s degree from West Virginia University. He taught science and was a guidance counselor at Willoughby Junior High School for 35 years, retiring in 1984. He was also a longtime member of Willoughby United Methodist Church.He was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict, 1952 – 1955, earning the rank of Second Lieutenant. He was also a lifelong member of the American Legion and Sons of the American Revolution.Wilbur enjoyed swimming, playing tennis, and watching racing at Thistledown. He loved spending summers at Lakeside, Ohio with his family.Survivors are his wife, Dolores Jean (Yezbak) Black; sons, Jeff (Laura) Black, David (Cindy) Black and James (Jasenka) Black; devoted grandchildren; Jeffrey (Lindsey), Catherine, Justin, Ryan, Christopher, Lindsay (Ben) Burris, Cayla (Alfonso) Caballero and Abby (Mario) Escalante. He is survived by his brother, Armour Black and his family.He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Vivian Pochron.Private family burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Willoughby United Methodist Church, 15 Public Square, Willoughby, OH 44094.