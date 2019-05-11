Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Mentor United Methodist Church
8600 Mentor Avenue
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilhelmina Jay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilhelmina J. "Billie" (Hawthorne) Jay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilhelmina J. "Billie" (Hawthorne) Jay Obituary
Memorial services for Wilhelmina J. "Billie" (Hawthorne) Jay, 93, of Willoughby, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor. Billie passed away January 10, 2019, in Willoughby. Born August 26, 1925 in Cadiz, OH, she has lived in Willoughby for the past 65 years. Billie was a Physical Education Teacher at Germantown High School in Dayton. She was a member of Mentor United Methodist Church. Survivors include her sons, James R. (Lori) Jay, Jon R. (Laurie) Jay, Joel R. Jay, and Jeff R. Jay; granddaughters, Rachel (Ben) Campbell, Nicole Jay, and Chelsea (Chuck) Roudybush; great-grandson, Gabriel; and sister, Margaret Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jay in 2012. Her parents, Alva and Wilhelmina Beatty; and siblings, Helen, David, John, and Ralph Hawthorne, are also deceased. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now