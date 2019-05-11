|
|
Memorial services for Wilhelmina J. "Billie" (Hawthorne) Jay, 93, of Willoughby, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor. Billie passed away January 10, 2019, in Willoughby. Born August 26, 1925 in Cadiz, OH, she has lived in Willoughby for the past 65 years. Billie was a Physical Education Teacher at Germantown High School in Dayton. She was a member of Mentor United Methodist Church. Survivors include her sons, James R. (Lori) Jay, Jon R. (Laurie) Jay, Joel R. Jay, and Jeff R. Jay; granddaughters, Rachel (Ben) Campbell, Nicole Jay, and Chelsea (Chuck) Roudybush; great-grandson, Gabriel; and sister, Margaret Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jay in 2012. Her parents, Alva and Wilhelmina Beatty; and siblings, Helen, David, John, and Ralph Hawthorne, are also deceased. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 12, 2019