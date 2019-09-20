|
William A. Bakker, age 75, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Bill is a retired Lieutenant of the Cleveland Police Dept. and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Bill is the beloved husband of Rayna; dear father of Tracy (Jeff) Hilliard and Bill (Stephen); grandfather of Lyndsey and Cameryn; brother of Bert Bakker and Joan Wilcox. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contributions to Pelotonia or Boy Scouts of American would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 21, 2019