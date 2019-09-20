Home

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
Concord, OH
View Map
William A. Bakker Obituary
William A. Bakker, age 75, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Bill is a retired Lieutenant of the Cleveland Police Dept. and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Bill is the beloved husband of Rayna; dear father of Tracy (Jeff) Hilliard and Bill (Stephen); grandfather of Lyndsey and Cameryn; brother of Bert Bakker and Joan Wilcox. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord. Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contributions to Pelotonia or Boy Scouts of American would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
