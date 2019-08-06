|
William A. Davis, age 104, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. Born November 6, 1914, in Columbus, Ohio, he was a Wickliffe resident for 60 years. Bill was a captain in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign and served as a field artillery commander and communications officer for 65 months. Bill worked at Addressograph Multigraph for 27 years in the research and development department where he received numerous invention awards and United States Patents under his name. After retiring from Addressograph, he started his “handyman business” that kept him busy well into his 80’s…he was always in his workshop at home inventing and building projects he used around the house or sold at flea markets. Bill and Virginia loved to “dance it up” on Saturday nights at Painesville Township Park for many years. He credited his longevity from all the years he spent jogging around the neighborhood and the numerous vitamins he would religiously take daily. Dearest father of Douglas A. and Gregory J., devoted grandfather of Brian A. (Dana), Leanne N.; and great-grandfather of Mattie, Lyndon and Kovan; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Virginia M.; parents, Winfield Scott Davis and Clara Margaret Shaw; brother, Francis “Frank” Davis; and sisters, Kathryn Carmody, Agnes Rings and Ruth Powers. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8th at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019