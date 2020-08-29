1/
William A. (Bill) Donze
William (Bill) Donze, age 75 passed away Aug 20, 2020. He was born March 29, 1945 and was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond A Donze and Louise (Tournay) Donze, and brother Daniel R. Donze, all of Massillon OH.Bill was an electrical engineer; his career was in programming and systems analyst in manufacturing and then health care.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne (Macrum) Donze, and their children; Jeffrey William of Kern CA, Patricia Lynne of Chico CA, and Jonathan Raymond (Alison) of Bay Village OH and their three year old son, Samuel William.The family will hold a private service at home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Susan B Komen Cancer Society.

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
