William A. Murphy Jr., 85, of Mentor, formerly of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital, surrounded by his most loving family. He was born June 14, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA. Bill graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended Duquesne University. He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Murphy began his 36 year career with Pan American World Airways, stationed in Pittsburgh, Detroit, and St. Louis, where he was named the Pan American System Wide Salesman of the Year. When he eventually returned to Detroit, he was a member of the Detroit Athletic Club. Upon the closing of Pan American, he became the director of the Detroit Medical Center Guild until his retirement in 2000. Bill took full advantage of the opportunities Pan Am afforded him and traveled the world extensively, logging millions of miles and enjoyed Europe, South and Central America, the Far East and China, the Middle East and 40 of states of the USA. Married in 1966 to his beloved wife, Dinah, they raised and are survived by two daughters, Anne Murphy Griffith (Peter Griffith) of Lubbock, Texas, and Elizabeth Murphy Zappitelli (Jason Sanden) of Mentor, Ohio; as well as five grandchildren, Peter Jr. (Sara), Elizabeth, and Samuel Griffith of Lubbock, Texas, McKenna and Katherine Zappitelli of Mentor, as well as a great-grandson, John Luke Griffith. Bill was a lifelong Pittsburgh Pirate and Steeler fan who attended five Super Bowls! He was also an avid gardener, bowler and dancer. Bill was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and a very active member of St. Bede the Venerable Church garden ministry. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass in honor of Bill will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.) Private family inurnment will be held at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider a memorial contribution to St. Bede the Venerable Church, or to the St. Ambrose Parish, 15020 Hampton Rd., Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 or to Central Catholic High School, 4720 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 8, 2019