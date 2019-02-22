Funeral Services for William Andrew Fulaytar, Jr. will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.William was born November 23, 1938 in Fairmont, West Virginia to the late William and Mary Fulaytar. He was proud of his Hungarian descent.He passed away February 20, 2019.Mr. Fulaytar was a United States Navy veteran. He worked at Diamond Shamrock and Lonza as a master machinist, for 44 years, and retired from Lonza. He was also the owner of a gas station called B&J Texaco, on the corner of Richmond Road and Route 20.He was a life member of the Fairport Hungarian Culture Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed old cars and trucks, building and remodeling, and was a jack of all trades, where there wasn’t anything that he couldn’t make. His favorite hobby was fishing locally and in Canada with his favorite fishing partner, his wife, Lucy. Mr. Fulaytar was a member of St. Mary Church in Painesville, where he married his childhood sweetheart, Lucy A. (Pizzi) Fulaytar on April 19, 1958, by the late Reverend Monsignor William Galena.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lucy; son, William Anthony Fulaytar, Sr. (Ronda); grandson, William Anthony Fulaytar, Jr.; great-grandson, William Anthony Fulaytar III (Will); and grandson, Kyle Stevenson.Deceased are parents, William and Mary Fulaytar; brother, James J. Fulaytar, Sr.; nieces, Sherri Alley and Sonya Sheppard; nephew, James J. Fulaytar, Jr.; in-laws, Tony and Antoinette Pizzi, John Michael Pizzi; great nephew, Jordan Pizzi; and aunts and uncles. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary