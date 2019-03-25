|
|
William Andrew Swartzwelder, age 85, formerly a longtime resident of Mentor, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio, where he has lived the past year and a half.He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Andrew and Bertha (Skiles) Swartzwelder. He was a graduate of Collinwood High School in Cleveland. He then served in the United States Navy as an aviation electrician aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Essex. Bill was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired after 40 years with The Ohio Bell Telephone Co.He will be dearly missed and is survived by his children, Laura (Mark) Kajfez of Mentor, Andrew (Karen) Swartzwelder of Brunswick, GA, and Lisa (Jaime) Swartzwelder of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel), Adam (Taylor), Adelaide and Francesca; great-grandson, Joseph; sister, Barbara Lees, of PA; nieces, nephews, and many friends and neighbors from Mentor Garden Estates and the Cocktail Group.Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, and to whom he was devoted, Sandra Swartzwelder; his sister, Shirley Lee; and brother, John R. Swartzwelder.He loved being with his family, fishing in Canada, vacationing at the beach, astronomy, gardening, and volunteering at Holden Arboretum and the St. John Vianney Festival.On Saturday, March 30 2019 at 10:00 a.m. there will be a graveside service at Mentor Cemetery, Section 33. Following, there will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bill’s life at Holden Arboretum, the Lantern Court Estate, 9203 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland, OH, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094.Arrangements by Schoedinger Midtown Chapel, 229 E. State St., Columbus, OH 43215.Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Bill’s family.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 28, 2019