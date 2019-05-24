News-Herald Obituaries
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave
Wickliffe, OH
William Angelo Ciciretti


Mass of Christian Burial for William Angelo Ciciretti, age 88, of Wickliffe, will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mr. Ciciretti passed away May 23, 2019 and was born on February 12, 1931 in Connelsville, PA. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a dedicated employee of the Cleveland Plain Dealer who never missed a day of work in his career of 40 years.Bill was the beloved husband of Shirley (nee Howard); dearest father of Michael, Daniel, Kathleen (Jeff) and stepfather of Marcia (Matthew) Kish, William (Connie) O’Hern and Melissa (Tom) Hoinski; devoted grandfather of Charlie, Bailey, Jake, Dominic, Michael, Tommy, Billy, Abby, Lexie, Madelyn and great-grandfather of Jace, Bentley and Landon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Susan; brothers, Michael, Henry Gilette; and sisters, Mary Serra, Nellie Ricketti, Philomena Fenrich, and Josephine Iamarino. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, May 31 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 30, 2019
