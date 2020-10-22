William Arthur (Bill) Mott, 81, of Perry, Ohio peacefully passed away on October 21, 2020 at home.Bill was born in Cleveland Ohio to Arthur and Lucille (Braun) Mott. After graduating from Collinwood High School in 1957, he worked in the banking and mortgage industry, retiring from Chicago Title Company in 2002. Bill loved his community. He was active in the Painesville Exchange Club, serving as their treasurer for more than 40 years. He also served as a Perry Village Councilman, and as treasurer and board member of the Walton Lake Club. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, being outdoors, pancake breakfasts, baking chocolate chip cookies, and spending time with his family and friends.Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane (Marquart); children: Christine (Andrew) Shupala of Corpus Christi, TX, Dan (Moreen) Mott of Mentor, and Bill (Sonia) Mott of Lorain; grandchildren: Lindsay, Jason, Michael, Ashley, Jonathan, and William; and brother John (Cheryl) Mott of FL.Visitation will be held on October 26 from 6-8 pm at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave. Painesville, Ohio. Funeral service will be held on October 27 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Perry Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to the Painesville Exchange Club, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH, 44077, and Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor OH 44060. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Grace Hospice and to the good friends who were there to ease his passing.Online condolences and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net