1/1
William Arthur Mott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Arthur (Bill) Mott, 81, of Perry, Ohio peacefully passed away on October 21, 2020 at home.Bill was born in Cleveland Ohio to Arthur and Lucille (Braun) Mott. After graduating from Collinwood High School in 1957, he worked in the banking and mortgage industry, retiring from Chicago Title Company in 2002. Bill loved his community. He was active in the Painesville Exchange Club, serving as their treasurer for more than 40 years. He also served as a Perry Village Councilman, and as treasurer and board member of the Walton Lake Club. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, being outdoors, pancake breakfasts, baking chocolate chip cookies, and spending time with his family and friends.Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane (Marquart); children: Christine (Andrew) Shupala of Corpus Christi, TX, Dan (Moreen) Mott of Mentor, and Bill (Sonia) Mott of Lorain; grandchildren: Lindsay, Jason, Michael, Ashley, Jonathan, and William; and brother John (Cheryl) Mott of FL.Visitation will be held on October 26 from 6-8 pm at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave. Painesville, Ohio. Funeral service will be held on October 27 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Perry Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to the Painesville Exchange Club, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH, 44077, and Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor OH 44060. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Grace Hospice and to the good friends who were there to ease his passing.Online condolences and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved