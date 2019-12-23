|
Private family services will be held for William B. Wood, 85, of Willoughby. Mr. Wood passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born July 31, 1934, in Belding, Mich., he had been a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years. William was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was also an avid boater and member of the Western Reserve Yacht Club for many years. He was the beloved husband of Portia Claudette (nee Markle) Wood; loving father of Candy Lee (Greg) Sereta of Bay Village and William Anthony (Annette Sue) Wood of Linden, Mich.; and cherished grandfather of Adrienne Kling, Maxine Sereta, Brian Wood, Mitchell Wood, Olivia Breneman, Meredith Wood and Sheena Rusk. William was preceded in death by his parents, Richard P. and Jennie L. (nee Clark) Wood; and sister, Marge Medler. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019