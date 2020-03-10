News-Herald Obituaries
William “Bill” Beifuss, age 85, of Willowick, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on May 21, 1934 to the late Elmer and Ella Beifuss. He is survived by his children, William (Susan) Beifuss Jr., Ronald Beifuss, Sandy (Gary) Santavicca, and David Beifuss; and his grandchildren, Anthony Beifuss, David (Kim) Santavicca, Christie Beifuss, Michael (Erin) Santavicca, and Thomas Beifuss; and sister, Jan (Den) Adams. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be greatly missed by many. Bill proudly retired from Production Machinery 26 years ago. In his free time, he cherished his family and enjoyed building and collecting train models. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary "Babe" Beifuss. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 17403 Nottingham Rd., Cleveland. Friends may gather at the Church from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
