William “Bill” Britton Jr., age 62, of Eastlake, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on June 19, 1957, to the late Jacqueline and William Britton Sr.He was a proud and loving father, brother, uncle, cousin and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bill was a dedicated and hardworking man who proudly oversaw the daily operations of Williams Hardness Tester for over 40 years. He truly cared for his family and often would lend a helping hand to anyone that would need it without hesitation and never would seek recognition for his generosity.Bill is survived by his children, Michael Britton and Michelle Britton; brothers, Jeffrey Britton and Robert Britton; and aunt, Sharon Gustin. Bill also leaves behind several nephews and dear extended family and friends.Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 3 to 5pm a funeral service will follow at 5pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.