Funeral Mass for William Butterfield, 94, of Willoughby, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Fr. Dennis McNeil will officiate the Mass. Mr. Butterfield passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence, with his loving family at his side. Born July 9, 1925, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 64 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, Willoughby South High Boosters and Athletic Boosters, having been honored as Athletic Booster of the Year in 1991, and was a past president of the Band Boosters. William was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving aboard the Destroyer Escort U.S.S. Weeden. He was also a proud graduate of Cleveland State and an avid woodworker. Mr. Butterfield retired from T.R.W. after 38 years of service working as a mechanical engineer. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to Louise J. (nee Cantarelli) Butterfield; loving father of Emily L. (Keith) Krieger, Douglas R. (Lori) Butterfield and Edward J. (Gloria) Butterfield; cherished grandfather of Aaron (Jen) Krieger, Greg Krieger, Lindsay Krieger, Alex Butterfield, Sarah Butterfield, Samantha Butterfield, Kate Butterfield, Mitchell Butterfield and Miranda Butterfield; great-grandfather of Colton Stonerook and a great-grandson due in late December; brother of Elsie Miller and Elizabeth Koci; father-in-law of Susan Butterfield; brother-in-law of Sally and Linda Butterfield; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his son, William Peter Butterfield; parents, William and Jessie (nee Kinnaird) Butterfield; brothers, Robert and Charles Butterfield; and brothers-in-law, Frank Koci and Richard Miller. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019