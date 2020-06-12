Private family graveside services will be held for William C. Bowers, 93, of Willowick.Mr. Bowers passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Heartland of Willoughby.Born September 16, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA, he has lived in Willowick for the past 54 years.He was a United States Navy veteran at a member of Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Willowick. He was an avid baseball fan, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Indians.Mr. Bowers was retired from the former Caterpillar, Inc. in Mentor, where he had worked as an assembler and later worked at Lakeland Community College as shuttle bus driver.Survivors are his wife of 71 years, Rita (Hoffman) Bowers; children, Tom (Terri) Bowers, Lori (Howard) Haag and granddaughter, Emma Haag.He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Bowers in 1989. His parents, Leroy and Ann (Schwartz) Bowers, granddaughter, Delaney Haag and brother, Bob Bowers are also deceased.Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Township.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or online at www.hospicewr.org/donate.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.