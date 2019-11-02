|
|
William C. Magill, 78, of Mentor, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home with his family at his side in Mentor, Ohio. Born October 19, 1941, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, he was a Lake County resident for 37 years, living in Mentor. He previously lived in Bedford and Duncansville, PA. William was the beloved husband of 58 years to Nancy A. Magill (nee Dubbs); loving father of Jennifer (Craig) Levine, Tammy (Cliff Lairson) Magill, Jodi (Chuck) Fernandez; cherished grandfather of Mackenzie and Kaleigh Levine, Bailey Magill and Jack Lairson, Luke and Jacob Fernandez; son of Alice E. Magill (nee Hoover) and the late Raymond C. Magill; brother of Nancy C. Walter (deceased), Rebecca (Ken) Shoop, Mark (Amy) Magill; also survived by many nieces and nephews. William was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and former member of Foot of Ten Church, Duncanville, Pennsylvania. He was employed at Kennamental with six patents (1971 to 2012) for 41 years, SKF (1966 to 1971) for five years, U.S. Air Force Airplane Mechanic (1961 to 1965) for four years, Ritchey’s Dairy (1965 to 1966) for one year. He enjoyed watching his six grandchildren play sports, hunting, fishing, Penn State football, Pittsburgh Steelers, his 4-wheeler, and tinkering in his backyard with his wood chipper. He was a member of Hollidaysburg Sportsman Club, The Ohio Gun Collectors Association, North American Hunting Club, Marxman Gun & Archery Club, Fankstown Township Sportsman’s Association, and was an N.R.A. lifetime member. Family will receive friends at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Rt. 615, N. of Rt. 2), Mentor, Ohio, Saturday, November 9th from 1 to 4 p.m. Celebration of Life Service, Saturday 3:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. His ashes will be spread at his two favorite hunting areas in the Allegheny mountains. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019