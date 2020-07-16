1/1
William C. Steigerwald Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Mass for William C. Steigerwald Jr., 90, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Mr. Steigerwald passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 11, 1929, in Cleveland, he had lived in South Euclid before moving to Lake County seven years ago. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Catherine (nee Dempsey); parents, William C. Sr. and Frances (nee Motsch); and siblings, George (Tig, dec,), and Mary Jane Costella. He was the loving father of James (Laura) Steigerwald, Mary Pat (Chuck) Zganjer, and Geralyn (Ken) Lynce; cherished grandfather of Michael (Heather) Shultz, Anne (Aman) Lahal, Mary (Will) Parker, Ali Shultz and Shannon Lynce; great-grandfather of Scarlet Shultz and Emma Shultz; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He also leaves his dear loving friends, Mary, Cody and Owen. Bill was a U.S. Naval Reserve veteran, member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Mentor and was a founding member of St. Paschal Baylon Church. He also loved the water and was an avid fisherman. Bill was a loving husband, wonderful father, and proud grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed. Mr. Steigerwald was very proud of being an entrepreneur. He was an inventor with a patent, restaurant owner of “Henny Penny,” salesman, amusement park owner of "Wonderland," and a developer. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved