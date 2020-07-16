Funeral Mass for William C. Steigerwald Jr., 90, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Mr. Steigerwald passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 11, 1929, in Cleveland, he had lived in South Euclid before moving to Lake County seven years ago. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Catherine (nee Dempsey); parents, William C. Sr. and Frances (nee Motsch); and siblings, George (Tig, dec,), and Mary Jane Costella. He was the loving father of James (Laura) Steigerwald, Mary Pat (Chuck) Zganjer, and Geralyn (Ken) Lynce; cherished grandfather of Michael (Heather) Shultz, Anne (Aman) Lahal, Mary (Will) Parker, Ali Shultz and Shannon Lynce; great-grandfather of Scarlet Shultz and Emma Shultz; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He also leaves his dear loving friends, Mary, Cody and Owen. Bill was a U.S. Naval Reserve veteran, member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Mentor and was a founding member of St. Paschal Baylon Church. He also loved the water and was an avid fisherman. Bill was a loving husband, wonderful father, and proud grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed. Mr. Steigerwald was very proud of being an entrepreneur. He was an inventor with a patent, restaurant owner of “Henny Penny,” salesman, amusement park owner of "Wonderland," and a developer. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
