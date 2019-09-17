|
Funeral Mass for William Carmine Gargiulo of Wickliffe, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29840 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mr. Gargiulo passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Fairmount Rehabilitation Center in Willoughby. Born July 19, 1935, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 57 years. Bill was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe for 57 years, where he had served as a member of the Parish Council. He was also a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and a graduate of Ohio University and the Cleveland Marshall College of Law. Mr. Gargiulo was a high school teacher at both St. Joseph High School and Wickliffe High School, and had served as a wrestling coach for many years. While teaching, he attended Cleveland Marshall College of Law and became a lawyer. He established a private practice and worked for the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, Lake Geauga Narcotics Unit, and served as a city prosecutor for Eastlake and Wickliffe. Bill later served as the Law Director of Wickliffe, a position he held until his retirement four years ago. He was also a member of the Wickliffe Rotary, the Lake West Hospital Foundation Board, served as an original founder for the establishment of the Wickliffe City Pools, and was honored to be elected to the Wickliffe Hall of Fame in 2011. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Sharon M. (nee Williams) Gargiulo; loving father of Susan R. (Mark) Schervish, Dawn M. Gargiulo and Darrick W. Gargiulo; cherished grandfather of Summer M. Schervish; brother of Raymond J. Gargiulo; and brother-in-law of Gilbert (Patricia) Williams and Roy (Lyn) Williams. He also leaves his pet, “Willow.” Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Amelio and Marion Rose (nee Sassano) Gargiulo. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 19, 2019