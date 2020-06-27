William Christopher Shantz, age 44, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Born November 22, 1975 to William and Patricia (nee: Zilke) in Chardon, Ohio. He was a 1994 graduate of Berkshire High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University and a Master's Degree from Hiram College.Known simply as "Billy" to his family and close friends, he was a dedicated and devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend who never hesitated to be there for anyone at anytime. He was a fervent fan of all things Ohio State and all sports in general. He thoroughly enjoyed maintaining physical fitness and was an avid cyclist. He routinely participated in long bike rides for charity and was a fixture at local charity events throughout the community. Bill owned and operated Minuteman Press in Powell, Ohio for the past nine years. Before that he served as a Senior Internal Wholesaler for Mutual of Omaha in Columbus, Ohio for five years. He was an active member of the Powell Chamber of Commerce and became a member of the Rotary Club of Dublin-Worthington in 2016 which quickly became another passion. He was named Rookie Rotarian of the Year for 2016-2017 and was set to be president of his chapter starting in July. His calm, effective leadership will be missed greatly by his peers and fellow members of the club and the local area as a whole.He is survived by his parents, brother Timothy, sisters Elizabeth (Brian Cordova) and Jennifer (Chad) Ellis, nephews and niece Emilio and Patrice Cordova, and Raymond William Shantz, and will be dearly missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends and relations that he made throughout a brilliant life that was cut way too short.The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at Burr Funeral Home in Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at St. Helen Church in Newbury. A Celebration of Life for Billy will be held in Columbus in the coming weeks.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Rotary Club of Dublin-Worthington, P.O. Box 181, Worthington, OH 43085 or St. Helen Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury, Ohio 44065. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.