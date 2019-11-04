|
|
William “Bill” D. Fisher, Jr., 49, of West Farmington, OH passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday afternoon, November 2nd, 2019. He was born in Madison, OH on September 29th, 1970, to William D. Fisher and Nancy Ehrhart. Bill was a kind and good-hearted person who enjoyed being outdoors to camp and fish. He loved animals as well as indoor and outdoor gardening. Bill also liked to do mechanical and plumbing work. He will be deeply missed by his father, Bill, Sr.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Nancy Ehrhart; and brother, Thomas Fisher. A Celebration of Life will be held at 8 p.m., Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd., Middlefield, OH 44062. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 6 p.m. until the time of service. A private burial in Middlefield Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at: www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019