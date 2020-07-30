1/1
William D. "Bill" Kless
William D. "Bill" Kless, age 76, of Aurora, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Hurban) Kless; loving father of Michelle Swanson, K.C. (Rachel) Kless and Kyle Kless; dear grandfather of Alyssa, Jimmie, Ashley, Nathan, Sam, and Miranda; and brother of Cynthia Sawyer. Bill served in the U.S. Army. He retired as chair of the Cuyahoga Community College’s commercial art department in 2002 after 20 years there and taught high school prior to that. He also coached Baseball at Tri-C, as well as his son’s teams. After retirement, he continued to pursue his art. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 9819 Darrow Road (corner of Rt. 91 and Post Road), Twinsburg, OH (330) 425-2244 where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020. Facial coverings are required while at the funeral home and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution in Bill’s name to a charity of choice. www.johnsonromito.com

Published in News-Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
AUG
1
Funeral
10:00 AM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
9819 Darrow Road (Ohio Route 91)
Twinsburg, OH 44087
(330) 425-2244
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
July 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bill's (Mr. Kless to me) passing. Please accept my deepest condolences on your loss.

I was a student/friend of his and learned so much from him over our years together. His love for typography, pen and ink illustration, painting, drawing and composition/design layout made me what I am today. He pushed me and allowed me to be the best I could be. Sometimes all it takes is for one person to believe in you, encourage you and inspire you...and Bill was that person for me. I still cherish the late nights and countless after class chats I had with him.

It is because of Bill's mentorship that I was able to get my first job in the design industry and able to spend my life doing what I love to do. I will forever be grateful for his guidance and he will always live on in my heart, mind and work.
Anthony (Tony) Farinacci
Student
