I am so sorry to hear of Bill's (Mr. Kless to me) passing. Please accept my deepest condolences on your loss.



I was a student/friend of his and learned so much from him over our years together. His love for typography, pen and ink illustration, painting, drawing and composition/design layout made me what I am today. He pushed me and allowed me to be the best I could be. Sometimes all it takes is for one person to believe in you, encourage you and inspire you...and Bill was that person for me. I still cherish the late nights and countless after class chats I had with him.



It is because of Bill's mentorship that I was able to get my first job in the design industry and able to spend my life doing what I love to do. I will forever be grateful for his guidance and he will always live on in my heart, mind and work.

Anthony (Tony) Farinacci

Student