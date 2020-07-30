William D. "Bill" Kless, age 76, of Aurora, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Hurban) Kless; loving father of Michelle Swanson, K.C. (Rachel) Kless and Kyle Kless; dear grandfather of Alyssa, Jimmie, Ashley, Nathan, Sam, and Miranda; and brother of Cynthia Sawyer. Bill served in the U.S. Army. He retired as chair of the Cuyahoga Community College’s commercial art department in 2002 after 20 years there and taught high school prior to that. He also coached Baseball at Tri-C, as well as his son’s teams. After retirement, he continued to pursue his art. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 9819 Darrow Road (corner of Rt. 91 and Post Road), Twinsburg, OH (330) 425-2244 where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020. Facial coverings are required while at the funeral home and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution in Bill’s name to a charity of choice
