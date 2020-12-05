1/1
William D. Markley
1956 - 2020
William D. Markley, 64, of Chester Township, a dedicated Physician Assistant, paramedic, Copperheads Motorcycle Club Vice President, mechanic, and former Morgan Hose Fire Chief, was reunited with his son, Billy, Dec. 2,2020, of heart complications. He was born March 15,1956, in Cleveland, to William and Shirley Markley. Survivors are his mother, Shirley Markley; wife, Susan (nee Kresic) Markley; daughters, Tracy (Tim) Devine and Theresa (Jerry) Mathis; stepdaughters, Stephanie (Eric) Proudfoot and Tara Durn; grandchildren, Jerry (Tré) and Lillian Mathis, Delaney and Charlie Devine; former wife, Susan Green Cantrell; siblings, Ed (Janey) Markley, Ron (Donna) Markley, Cheryl (Tim) Evanko, Don (Karen) and Christina Markley; and many nieces and nephews. He was also a loyal friend to many. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William; son, William “Billy” Paul Markley; and brother, Tim Markley.He was an amazing grandfather and father. He was a “work-a-holic,’” constantly helping others and enjoyed riding his Harleys with his Copperhead crew. “We love and miss you, Grandpa!” Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been established by the Copperheads Motorcycle Club for aspiring Physician Assistants at Huntington National Bank. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
DEC
9
Celebration of Life
07:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
DEC
10
Burial
10:00 AM
All Souls Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
