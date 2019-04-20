|
|
William D. Reichert age 83 of Richmond Hts., passed away April 19, 2019.He was the beloved husband of the late Karen Rose (nee Messer); dear father of Jim, Dan (Jane), Kellie, Kenny (Susan), Bob (Maria); grandfather of 12; great grandfather of three; brother of the late James Reichert.Bill was a graduate of East Tech High School and enjoyed woodworking and camping. He was a member of IBEW Local 38 for over 60 years.Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019