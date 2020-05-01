William David Edgecombe
1925 - 2020
William David Edgecombe, age 95, of Madison, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. He was born February 13, 1925, in Tondu, Wales, the son of William and Anne (Rossiter) Edgecombe. He married Kathleen Russell in Ilkeston, England on Oct. 25, 1947. Dave served as an officer for the British Royal Navy during World War II, and met his wife of almost 73 years, at a USO dance during the war. Later, he became a U.S. citizen, and together with his wife, he raised a family. Dave was always active in the community and encouraged his children to be civic-minded. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Elks Club, and Shriners. He was also a Worshipful Master of Temple Lodge and Worthy Patron of Eastern Star among Masons. Dave worked as an elementary principal for Willoughby Eastlake Schools for about 30 years. He loved to garden; however, he will be remembered first as a family man. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Melanie Edgecombe; son, Michael (Merrily) Edgecombe; brother, Alan (Suzanne) Edgecombe. He was preceded in death by his parents. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial and Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
