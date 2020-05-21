William E. Bernay, age 90, of Painesville Twp., passed away May 20, 2020, at Tri Point Medical Center in Concord Twp., Ohio. He was born January 27, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Julia (Kahoot) Bernay. Bill was a graduate of Fairport Harding High School, Class of 1948 and served as a sergeant medic in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked at the former Diamond Shamrock, COE Manufacturing, and Chase Brass. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus # 947 Painesville, and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus bowling league, the Hungarian Culture Club and American Slovenian Club in Fairport Harbor. He loved watching baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians, and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Every summer “Bill’s Pool” was opened to anyone. He enjoyed hosting pool parties and teaching many children how to swim. Bill is survived by his children, Karen (Joce) Grenier; William S. (Julie) Bernay; and Kris (David) White; grandchildren, Michelle (Corey) Landon, Dave (Katie) White, Kevin (Vianca Bedoya) Bernay, Taylor (Brian Whoric) Bernay; great-grandchildren, Carter, Madison, Colby, and Warren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Bernay; brothers, John and Ted Bernay; and sister, Elizabeth Yaeger. A memorial mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26th, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville. Social Distancing must be observed, and masks must be worn during church services.