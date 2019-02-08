|
William "Bill" E. Elliott, age 77, of Burton Twp., died February 6, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve, Cleveland.Born February 2, 1942, he has been a 44-year area resident.Bill was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed listening to the radio and reading. He enjoyed traveling and listening to national news. His favorite pastime was mowing his yard and he was very passionate about it. Bill enjoyed his “man cave” and he was very structured. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.Bill was an engineer for AT&T for 35 years before his retirement.Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Roberta (nee: Znidarsic) Elliott of Burton Twp.; children, Cheryl (Mike) Novotny of Parkman and Karen Young of Burton; grandchildren, Matt, Tyler, Emily, and Andrew. He also leaves his siblings, Bill (Patsy) Stoltenberg, Helen Zaborowski, and Mary (Sheridon) Hensler.He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Helen (nee: Bing) Elliott; and his sister, Joan Konegni.The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, Monday, February 11, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will be at a later date.The family has requested no flowers.Burr Funeral Home, Chardon, handling arrangements.Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2019