Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
1009 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 352-3389
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Hall Obituary
William E. Hall, age 83, of Concord Twp., passed away July 10, 2019 at Tripoint Hospital.
Born March 29, 1936 in Millers Chapel, VA, to Alonzo and Sally (nee: DeBoard) Hall, he had been a longtime resident of Dryden, VA and Mentor, OH.
Bill was a custodian at Brentmoor Elementary School in Mentor, retiring in 1985. He was a simple man, enjoying gardening and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma (nee: Disney), of Dryden, VA; sons, William (Karen), of Concord, and Thomas, of Mentor; grandchildren, Ben Jr., Robert, William Jr., and Lauren; siblings, Adren Hall, of Painesville, and Ruby Hines, of IN; sister-in-law, Virginia Hall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jo-Ann (nee: Lockridge) Hall; sons, Ben Allen Hall and Gerald Lee Hall; and siblings, Nancy, Robert, Wanda, Vandetta, Franklin, Roland, Tommy, and Shirley.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville.
A private family burial will take place at a later date in Virginia.
Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now