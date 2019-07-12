|
William E. Hall, age 83, of Concord Twp., passed away July 10, 2019 at Tripoint Hospital.
Born March 29, 1936 in Millers Chapel, VA, to Alonzo and Sally (nee: DeBoard) Hall, he had been a longtime resident of Dryden, VA and Mentor, OH.
Bill was a custodian at Brentmoor Elementary School in Mentor, retiring in 1985. He was a simple man, enjoying gardening and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma (nee: Disney), of Dryden, VA; sons, William (Karen), of Concord, and Thomas, of Mentor; grandchildren, Ben Jr., Robert, William Jr., and Lauren; siblings, Adren Hall, of Painesville, and Ruby Hines, of IN; sister-in-law, Virginia Hall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jo-Ann (nee: Lockridge) Hall; sons, Ben Allen Hall and Gerald Lee Hall; and siblings, Nancy, Robert, Wanda, Vandetta, Franklin, Roland, Tommy, and Shirley.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville.
A private family burial will take place at a later date in Virginia.
Published in The News-Herald on July 13, 2019