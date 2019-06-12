William E. Humppi, age 72, of Painesville, passed away June 10, 2019. Mr. Humppi was born on December 19, 1946 in Painesville, OH.William was a member of the VFW Post 6273 in Overland, OH and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 2243 in Geneva, OH.Mr. Humppi was an avid reader, sometimes reading two books a day and often frequented libraries. He was a very social person who enjoyed his time spent at the VFW and Eagles Halls. William was also a huge Cleveland Indians fan.William is survived by his brother, Henry; a dear uncle to Anita (Mark) Squire; great uncle to Stormie and Christopher Root and Hyle and Xian Squire; great-great uncle to Winter and Dominic Root. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Isabelle (nee Abbey). The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, June 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com. Published in News-Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary