News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Resources
More Obituaries for William Humppi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Humppi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. Humppi Obituary
William E. Humppi, age 72, of Painesville, passed away June 10, 2019. Mr. Humppi was born on December 19, 1946 in Painesville, OH.William was a member of the VFW Post 6273 in Overland, OH and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 2243 in Geneva, OH.Mr. Humppi was an avid reader, sometimes reading two books a day and often frequented libraries. He was a very social person who enjoyed his time spent at the VFW and Eagles Halls. William was also a huge Cleveland Indians fan.William is survived by his brother, Henry; a dear uncle to Anita (Mark) Squire; great uncle to Stormie and Christopher Root and Hyle and Xian Squire; great-great uncle to Winter and Dominic Root. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Isabelle (nee Abbey). The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, June 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now