William E. Ross
1944 - 2020
Funeral service for William E. “Bill” Ross, 76, of Mentor, will be 12PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 10 AM- 12 PM Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required.Bill passed away August 16, 2020 in Willoughby. He was born July 15, 1944 in Cleveland.Bill loved cooking. He also enjoyed collecting coins, reading, gardening, and was a historian, favoring the Civil War Era.Survivors include his beloved companion of 31 years, Barbara R. (Calandra) Lyttle; step-children, Patty (Ray) Griesmer and Ronald Janosky; grandchildren, Jackie, Julie, Sam (Melissa), Ben, Brittany, and Nick; great-granddaughter, Cassidy. He also leaves behind his sisters, Carol Botteggi and Josie Ross and his nephew, Eddie.He was preceded in death by parents John and Loretta (Ferraro) Ross; brother, John Ross. His nephew, Jerry is also deceased.Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. #E, Mentor, OH 44060.www.davisbabcock.com


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
