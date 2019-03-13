|
|
Private family services have been held for William E. Swaney, 85, of Willoughby.Mr. Swaney passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Brookdale at Willoughby.Born November 29, 1933 in Cleveland, he has lived in Willoughby for the past 59 years.He was a member of Willoughby Lodge 302 Free and Accepted Masons; Al Koran Shrine; Valley of Cleveland; and the Sons of the American Legion.Mr. Swaney was employed as a pipefitter, with Local 120 prior to his retirement.Survivors are his children, Nancy (Steven) Cohen, Patty Swaney, and Richard Swaney; grandchildren, Sarah (Richard) Montgomery, Jeremy (Brittany) Cohen, and Nick Swaney; great-grandchildren, Emma, Sloane, and Isaac; and brother, Larry (Kay) Swaney.He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Phoebe Jane, on January 26, 2017; and his son, Billy, in 1961. His parents, Lawrence and Helen (McCabe) Swaney; and brother, Bobby Swaney, are also deceased.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the lock box program, c/o the Willoughby Fire Department, 37000 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019