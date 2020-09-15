William “Bill” Earl Hoffman, age 82, of Madison, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 29, 1938, in Windber, PA, the son of John Isaac and Marie (Hines) Hoffman. He married Patricia Sanderson on May 7, 1960. Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963. He worked as a machinist/boiler operator for Lubrizol, retiring in 2003. Bill was the owner/operator of Hoffman Millwork & Builders Services. He attended Immaculate Conception Church and made custom woodwork designs for them. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife, Pat, to Australia, Hawaii, Italy and by cruise to Alaska. He is survived by wife, Patricia; daughters, Jeanne (Michael) Huber, Julie (Kenneth) Jacobs, Jacquie (Michael) Fedele, Joanne (Kurt) Reynolds; sisters, Vicki (Michael) Muscatello, Kim (Joe) Pallo; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brian) Perkins, William (Anne Montz) Fedele, Kathryn (John) Lancaster, Gabrielle and Daniel Fedele, Mathew Huber, Michelle (Frankie) Colpo, Farley (Kelly) and Lauren Reynolds, Ken and Nick Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Jack, Frank and Grace Perkins, Ella and Mason Montz, Simone Miller, Juliana and Michael Lancaster, Brandon Ray Baugher II, Delton and Graham Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Darlene Geiser. Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Assumption Church in Geneva with Fr. Daniel Finnerty officiating. Final resting Place will be North Madison Cemetery, Madison, OH with a Veterans Service. Contributions may be made in Bill’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
.