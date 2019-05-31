Mass of Christian Burial for William Edward Giardini, age 92, will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, Ohio. (Family prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to mass). Family and friends may call 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 4th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Interment will be on a later date at Perry Cemetery. William was born July 21, 1926 in Bowood, Pennsylvania to Ferdinando and Mollie (Dunn) Giardini. He passed away May 29, 2019 in Mentor.William served in the U. S. Army. He was a warehouse manager for Shippers Highway Express for many years. He was a Lake County resident since 1972, coming from Vestaburg, Pa. William is survived by his sons, Randy Giardini of Alabama, Mark (Joan) Giardini of Mentor; daughter, Tara (Mark) Chabot of Perry; grandchildren, Lucas, Emma, Nicholas, and Jordan Giardini, Marc and Linzie Chabot; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Brooke and Jaxson; brothers, Fred (Rachael) Giardini, Richard (Melanie) Giardini; and sisters, Catherine “Toots” Maruco and Joann (Bill) Marcinko. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (Palmer) Giardini; his parents; brothers, Olivio “Dee Dee” and Dominick Giardini. Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary