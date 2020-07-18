1/1
William F. Becay
William F. Becay, age 65, of Willowick, passed away July 17, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on September 20, 1954.He was a proud and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who will be greatly missed by many. Bill dedicated 27 years to National Acme and he then began working at Tessa Precision Products in 2011.Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years Jan Becay (nee Allen), son Bill (Kelly) Becay, grandchildren Billy and Joey, siblings Mary Jo (Frank) Tropiano, Gloria (Doc) Daugherty, Ted (Tracey) Reinbrecht, Claudia (Dennis) Lanese.He was preceded in death by his father William Becay and mother Helen Reinbrecht (nee Iannicca).Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3 to 7pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7pm.In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bill can be made to Lake County Dog Shelter, 2600 North Ridge Road, Painesville OH 44077.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
