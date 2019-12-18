|
William F. “Bill” Guthrie, Ph.D., age 85, of Mentor, died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Enclave of Newell Creek, Mentor, OH. He was born June 8, 1934 in New Castle, PA. Bill graduated from New Castle High School where following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served aboard the battleship USS Wisconsin. Following his Navy service, he enrolled at Slippery Rock College in PA and earned a degree in Education. In 1963, Bill and Helen moved to Mentor, OH, where Bill accepted a position as a teacher with the Mentor School System and taught at Memorial Jr. High. During his time at Mentor Schools, Bill also earned his Doctoral Degree in Education from Kent State University. Following his retirement from Mentor Schools, Bill worked for Parkview Federal Bank as a mailroom supervisor. In his free time, Bill enjoyed woodworking, making many clocks and picture puzzles for family and friends. Bill also enjoyed spending time with family and watching grandchildren participate in their various activities. His family and friends will always remember him as a giving father. He was never at a loss for a quick joke or humorous comment. Bill touched the lives of hundreds of students who still share many memories with family members of him in the classroom. Survivors include his children, Barbara (Robert) Kovacs, Kathleen (Michael) St. Amand and Robert (Nancy) Guthrie; grandchildren, Daniel Kovacs, Tyler and Ross St. Amand, Bradley (Ellen), Alexander and Ethan Guthrie; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Addisyn Kovacs; future great-granddaughter, Ivy Rose Guthrie; sister, Judy Mittelo; and brother, Richard Guthrie. Preceding William in death are his wife of 45 years, Helen R. Guthrie; parents, Harry and Dorothy Guthrie; and siblings, Kathleen Senkbeil and Mark Guthrie. The family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. The family would like to thank the numerous caregivers that have provided support and care for Dad over the last several years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in William F. Guthrie’s name be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org or Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019