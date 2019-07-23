|
Services for William F. Bregitzer, 76, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be at 10 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8125 Mentor Avenue, Mentor. The Rev. Dr. Kevin L. Guynn will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Mr. Bregitzer passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland.Born March 2, 1943 in Cleveland, he was a longtime Lake County resident.He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor and enjoyed bowling.Mr. Bregitzer was employed as an electrician.Survivors are his wife of 47 years, Amie (Jenkins) Bregitzer; children, Theresa Lawyer, William Bregitzer, Donald (Kathy) Swietlik, Tammy Jean (William) Sexton and Chad (Jennifer) Bregitzer; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sister, Janet Katona.He was preceded in death by his step-children, Theodore and Pamela Bregitzer and Tammy Rasmussen. His parents, William and Alverna (Scott) Bregitzer and sister, Marlene Reynolds are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News-Herald on July 24, 2019