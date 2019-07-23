Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bregitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Bregitzer


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Bregitzer Obituary
Services for William F. Bregitzer, 76, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be at 10 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8125 Mentor Avenue, Mentor. The Rev. Dr. Kevin L. Guynn will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Mr. Bregitzer passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland.Born March 2, 1943 in Cleveland, he was a longtime Lake County resident.He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor and enjoyed bowling.Mr. Bregitzer was employed as an electrician.Survivors are his wife of 47 years, Amie (Jenkins) Bregitzer; children, Theresa Lawyer, William Bregitzer, Donald (Kathy) Swietlik, Tammy Jean (William) Sexton and Chad (Jennifer) Bregitzer; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sister, Janet Katona.He was preceded in death by his step-children, Theodore and Pamela Bregitzer and Tammy Rasmussen. His parents, William and Alverna (Scott) Bregitzer and sister, Marlene Reynolds are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News-Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now