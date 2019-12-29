Home

William F. Hutchinson

William F. Hutchinson Obituary
Memorial Services for William F. Hutchinson, 102, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church, 36200 Ridge Road, Willoughby. Rev. Rose Anne Lonsway will officiate. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at church.) Mr. Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born July 8, 1917, in East St. Louis, Ill., he had been a resident of Breckenridge for 18 years. William loved his church, Grace Episcopal Church in Willoughby. He was also a Mason and member of the Shrine. He was the loving father of Sandra (James) Whalen, and Trudy E. Hutchinson; cherished grandfather of Michael (Mary) Whalen, Sara (Chad) Brintnall, Carmen (Jesse) Maxwell, Vicente (Abigail) Gonzalez; and great-grandfather of Hope, Jackson, Ella, Adeline, Colton, Leo, Gus, Madison and Bailey. William was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eloise V. (nee Bogy) Hutchinson; parents, Leslie T. and Gertrude A. (nee Houseman) Hutchinson; and sister, Ruth (Charles, dec.) Scholfield. Memorial contributions in his name are suggested to Grace Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 36200 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
