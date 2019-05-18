|
|
William F. “Big Bill” Thomas, 65, of Mentor, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Mentor. Born April 30, 1954, in Riverside, N.J., he was raised in Palmyra, N.J., where he was known as “Stomper.” He had been a Lake County resident for 21 years, living in Wickliffe and Mentor. He was the owner and operator of Big Bill’s Handyman Services, was a general contractor for 13 years, and had formerly worked for Handyman Connection. William was the loving father of Ricki Thomas; former husband of Gwen S. Thomas (who was also his caretaker); brother of Barbara (Bill) Lawson, Kathie (John) Margerum, Janice May, Nancy MacMillin, Glen (Micky) Thomas, and John (Deirdre) Thomas; nephew of Betty Brennan, Peggy Gallo, Mandy Smith, and Marna Thomas; uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-niece, and cousin of many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen P. and Jeanne (nee Haws) Thomas; brother-in-law, Dave May; uncle, Richard Thomas; and cousin, Rick Thomas. Family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 19, 2019