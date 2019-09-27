|
|
William F. Vernon, age 83, of Willowick, passed away September 25, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1936. He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. William was a Longshoreman for 22 years. William is survived by his children, William (Joanne) Vernon Jr., James (Debra) Vernon and Lisa Marie Vernon; grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, Dylan and Dennis Jr.; great-grandson, Jaxson; and brother, Charles (Karen) Malone. He was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife, BarbaraLeah Vernon of 44 years; son, Dennis Vernon; his mother, Lena Malone; and sister, Loretta Pickens. Visitation will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. also at the Funeral Home. Burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019