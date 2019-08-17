Home

Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mentor Cemetery
6881 Hopkins Road
Mentor, OH
William Foster Bird


1939 - 2019
William Foster Bird Obituary
William was born June 27, 1939 in Marlinton, West Virginia, to Wallace and Kathleen Bird.William proudly served active duty in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War.William is preceded in death by his loving wife, Claire Bird, of 42 years; parents, Wallace and Kathleen Bird; brother, Tom Bird; and daughter, Lois Jean Bird.Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, James Frank Bird, and wife, Jan; Edward Allen Bird, and wife, Sheila; brother, James Abbott, and wife, Helen; four grandchildren, Allen W. Bird, Michael P. Bird, Will Bird, and Katie Lynn Bird; one great-grandson, Eastin Joe Bird; and a host of other beloved family and friends who will miss him dearly.Burial will be at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor, on August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
